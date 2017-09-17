Bills Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Both the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers benefited lackluster opponents in Week 1.

The Bills topped the New York Jets 21-12, while the Panthers cruised to a 23-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Carolina will host Buffalo in a Week 2 contest at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. It will be a battle of versatile quarterbacks, as both Tyrod Taylor and Cam Newton can get the job done through the air or with their legs.

Here’s how you can watch Bills vs. Panthers online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images