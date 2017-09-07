Boston Hotel Creates Weird Fruit Pizza With Roger Goodell Clown Face

New England’s hatred for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apparently comes in digestible form.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is back in the Boston area for Thursday’s NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, where he plans to hand out 70,000-plus Roger Goodell Clown towels. And during his stay at W Boston Hotel, “El Pres” was presented with truly bizarre fruit pizza (?) that features the infamous Goodell clown face.

See the monstrosity in Portnoy’s tweet below:

This was just delivered to my hotel room. People not from New England just don't get how deep the hate runs here #OperationClownFace pic.twitter.com/F2UxK3mVrV — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 7, 2017

Whether Goodell likes it or not, #OperationClownFace appears primed to be a huge success.

Although, according to the commissioner, stunts like these are just examples of the loyalty of Patriots fans.

