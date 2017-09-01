Celtics Share First Look At Kyrie Irving In Green, And Fans Will Be Pumped

It’s time to get excited, Boston Celtics fans, because Kyrie Irving officially is dressed in green and white.

The Celtics shared a short clip Friday of Irving taking part in a photo shoot, complete with his new Boston uniform. It’s a little strange to see the 25-year-old wearing his No. 11 Celtics gear, but fans no doubt will love the image.

Irving also was introduced to the Celtics media in a press conference along with newly acquired free agent Gordon Hayward. So basically, Friday was a city-wide holiday in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images