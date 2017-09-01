United States Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

The United States men’s national team control their own destiny heading into their 2018 World Cup qualifying match Friday night against Costa Rica.

The Americans currently sit in third place in the CONCACAF standings, while the “Ticos” reside in second with 11 points. A win would level the U.S. with their opponent in the standings and all but secure one of the region’s automatic qualification spots.

It should be a great night of football at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Here’s how you can watch the match online.

When: Friday, Sep. 1 at 6:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images