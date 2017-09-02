Colts Already Are Creating Ridiculous Hype Around Jacoby Brissett

The Indianapolis Colts have been known to make fools of themselves. Remember the “2014 AFC Finalist” banner?

Well, the Colts were at it again Saturday, as they began to create a ridiculous amount surrounding new backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Colts acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on Saturday, and they immediately began to talk about Brissett as if he’s the second coming of Tom Brady.

From the Colts’ official website:

“The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Brissett, 24, is coming off perhaps one of the greatest preseason performances by a quarterback in NFL history on Thursday, as he completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns and an interception — adding a rushing touchdown, as well — in the Patriots’ 40-38 loss to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.”

Now that’s lofty praise for a guy who’s made one NFL start and has yet to throw a touchdown during the regular season.

And who’s to say if it was one of the best preseason starts in NFL history? Do people even keep track of that?

Unless the Colts plan to start Brissett ahead of Scott Tolzien in place of the injured Andrew Luck, this seems like a lot of unnecessary praise for a likely third-string quarterback.

Classic Colts.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images