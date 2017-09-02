NFL Rumors: Brock Osweiler Back in Denver After Signing With Broncos

Well, this is quite the plot twist.

Brock Osweiler, who became a household name in the football world for his spot duty in relief of a struggling Peyton Manning during the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning campaign, is heading back to Denver, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

When the Brock Osweiler cut becomes official, expect the #Broncos to pursue aggressively, sources say. His likely landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

Can confirm the #Broncos are signing former #Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler. It will provide a little break on the $16M guarantee — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 2, 2017

Osweiler has been on quite the roller coaster ride over the past year. He left Denver for a lucrative deal with the Houston Texans, but things didn’t work out for him there. As a result, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, but he was released Friday after being beaten out for the starting job by rookie DeShone Kizer.

The good news for Osweiler, though, is he’s still due a nice guaranteed check.

#Browns will pay QB Brock Osweiler $16M, minus the minimum salary the #Broncos are expected to pay him. Slightly better value for Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

The Broncos also have Trevor Siemian, who’s been named the starter, and Paxton Lynch. Chad Kelly will be placed on NFI, according to 9News’ Mike Klis.

Denver notably released safety T.J. Ward in a separate move Saturday.

Thumbnail photo Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images