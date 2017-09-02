NFL Rumors: Brock Osweiler Back in Denver After Signing With Broncos

Well, this is quite the plot twist.
Brock Osweiler, who became a household name in the football world for his spot duty in relief of a struggling Peyton Manning during the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning campaign, is heading back to Denver, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
Osweiler has been on quite the roller coaster ride over the past year. He left Denver for a lucrative deal with the Houston Texans, but things didn’t work out for him there. As a result, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, but he was released Friday after being beaten out for the starting job by rookie DeShone Kizer.
The good news for Osweiler, though, is he’s still due a nice guaranteed check.
The Broncos also have Trevor Siemian, who’s been named the starter, and Paxton Lynch. Chad Kelly will be placed on NFI, according to 9News’ Mike Klis.
Denver notably released safety T.J. Ward in a separate move Saturday.
Thumbnail photo Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP