Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Admits Under Oath To Doing Drugs At Ohio State

While Ezekiel Elliott awaits the decision on whether or not his six-game suspension will be upheld, a host of documents that previously were not made available to the public have come to light.

The Fort-Worth Star Telegram came upon the transcripts of the NFL’s inquiry into the domestic abuse allegations that were brought against the Dallas Cowboys running back, as well as his arbitration hearing that took place Aug. 29-31.

During that hearing, NFL attorney Daniel Nash asked Elliott questions under oath about his lifestyle while he was in a relationship with his accuser, Tiffany Thompson. And the star running back admitted that he liked to partake in illegal drugs from time to time.

Via the Fort-Worth Star Telegram:

Nash: “And I think you said you liked her (ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson) because she liked to party, drink and do drugs?”

Elliott: “Yes.”

Nash: “You liked to do that, too?”

Elliott: “I do like to party.”

Nash: “And like to get drunk?”

Elliott: “Yes.”

Nash: “You like to do drugs?”

Elliott: “I did in college.”

While Elliott never failed a drug test while at Ohio State, Thompson told an NFL investigator that she witnessed him smoking marijuana and doing cocaine while preparing for the NFL draft in Miami, according to CBS Sports.

Elliott’s case could be decided Monday by the independent arbitrator. But if the Cowboys running back isn’t happy with the outcome, he could take the NFL to court and would be allowed to play if the court grants him an injunction, as it did Tom Brady in 2015.

Hold tight, this thing likely has a long way to go.

