LaVar Ball Rips ‘Short And Slow’ Steve Nash, Says He Can’t Help Lonzo Ball

LaVar Ball has ripped, trashed and claimed he could beat about every professional athlete you can think of, and a certain surefire NBA Hall of Famer was next on his list.

Rumors swirled this week that LaVar Ball’s son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, had started working out with former Laker Steve Nash, but LaVar Ball put an end to those rumors in an interview with ClutchPoints’ Ryan Ward.

“I’d say no,” Ball said. “The reason I say no because if he was, my son would’ve said, ‘You know what I’m working out with Steve Nash’. What Steve Nash going to teach my boy? He’s short and slow, man. Come on.”

Wow.

Nash is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he engineered the eight-seconds-or-less offense with the Phoenix Suns. So we would think LaVar Ball would love for his son to learn from someone as talented as Nash.

But we know better than to expect rationality out of LaVar Ball.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penne/USA TODAY Sports Images