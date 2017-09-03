Blind USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Makes Incredible Debut Vs. Western Michigan

By far the best moment of Saturday’s slate of college football games came on a snap.
Following a pick-six by safety Marvell Tell III, the No. 4 USC Trojans sent Jake Olson, who’s been blind since he was 12 years old, to snap the ball for the PAT.
And he was perfect with the snap.
What a moment.
Olson talked after the game about how much the moment meant to him.
And it appears there’s a chance he’ll get some more opportunities throughout the season.
The Trojans went on to win 49-31, although the game was much closer than that for most of the afternoon/evening.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
