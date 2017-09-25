Cris Collinsworth Asks Donald Trump To Apologize In Intense Pregame Moment

Cris Collinsworth has a message for President Donald Trump, and we don’t think the president is going to like it.

In response to Trump’s call for NFL owners to “fire” players who kneel during the national anthem, a number of teams, owners and players responded by protesting the anthem in a number of ways Sunday.

And before Collinsworth called the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins, he was asked what he would say to the commander-in-chief if given the opportunity.

And he didn’t mince his words.

"He should apologize."

“I would say he should apologize,” Collinsworth said. “They’re not SOB’s. They’re smart, thoughtful guys. They really are. They’ve seen things that are unimaginable in some cases. They want exactly what the president wants. They want a better America. Their version of how to get there is different than the president’s — I understand that. But I guarantee you, if the president invited — I can make a list of 10 guys — to the White House and heard their stories and heard their thoughts and heard how concerned they are about America, they’d find a common ground and they would move this forward. And I think an apology for the SOB comment right off the top would go a long way.”

An apology certainly would be a start, but after the president’s recent comments and continued Twitter tirades, it’s going to take a lot more than “I’m sorry” to remedy the situation.

