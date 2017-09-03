Danica Patrick’s Helmet For Darlington Is Throwback To Her Go-Kart Days

When Danica Patrick hits the track for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, she’ll be throwing it back to her earliest days as a racer.

For the annual throwback event, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver will wear a helmet reminiscent of one she wore as a go-kart driver. It’s pretty sharp, and goes quite well her No. 10’s paint scheme, which honors the car that NASCAR legend Dale Jarrett ran from 1996 though 2000.

Check out the new — and old — helmet in the Instagram post below:

As part of throwback weekend at @darlingtonraceway this weekend I threw back to my very first paint job on a helmet! I still like it! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

And here’s the No. 10 Ford Fusion in action at Darlington:

There are 10 minutes remaining in Round 1 of qualifying for the #Southern500. #NascarThowback pic.twitter.com/RzyfkHYbed — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 2, 2017

While every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will run throwback schemes for Sunday’s race, it’s hard to argue that Patrick’s isn’t one of the coolest.

Still, the classic Dale Earnhardt Sr. paint jobs that Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman will run might take the cake.