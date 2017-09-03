Danica Patrick Does Back-Breaking Yoga Workout Before Southern 500

Before one of the biggest races of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Danica Patrick still found time to squeeze in some yoga.

On the morning of Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington raceway, Patrick shared an Instagram video of a workout that’s sure to leave many of her followers feeling a big sore. Plus, she had a furry friend standing guard the whole time.

Check it out in the post below:

Inhale life, exhale everything else. It's amazing how great just breathing and stretching can feel. ✨Sunday vibes. A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Ouch.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver clearly wasn’t burnt out from all that handstanding she did on her recent yachting excursion.

As for the race she was preparing for, the throwback event at Darlington will be full of eye-popping paint schemes, with the one on Patrick’s No. 10 Ford easily being one of the coolest.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images