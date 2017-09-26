Dortmund Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid meet again.

The teams will face off Tuesday at Westfalen Stadium in Dortmund, Germany, in a UEFA Champions League Group H game. UEFA has drawn Dortmund and Real Madrid together five times in the last six season, so they’re no strangers to each other.

9 – This is the 9th game between B. Dortmund and Real Madrid in the #UCL since 2012/13, more than any other fixture over that period. Duel. pic.twitter.com/f4m5RLV3HT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2017

Real Madrid enters the contest atop the group after one game, while Dortmund sits fourth in the standings at this early stage of the competition. Real Madrid is favored over Dortmund, but the hosts have an impressive record — three wins and three draws in six games — to use as fuel for motivation.

Here’s how to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv