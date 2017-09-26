Soccer

Dortmund Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

by on Tue, Sep 26, 2017 at 1:06PM
2,962

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid meet again.

The teams will face off Tuesday at Westfalen Stadium in Dortmund, Germany, in a UEFA Champions League Group H game. UEFA has drawn Dortmund and Real Madrid together five times in the last six season, so they’re no strangers to each other.

Real Madrid enters the contest atop the group after one game, while Dortmund sits fourth in the standings at this early stage of the competition. Real Madrid is favored over Dortmund, but the hosts have an impressive record — three wins and three draws in six games — to use as fuel for motivation.

Here’s how to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team