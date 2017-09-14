ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Finally Gets Haircut; Internet Freaks Out

Mel Kiper Jr.’s new look has hit some like a left hook.
The ESPN football analyst stunned viewers when he debuted his new haircut Thursday on “SportsCenter.” Kiper’s signature look, with his overgrown hair covering his ears, spanned three-plus decades, but a visit from a family member changed everything.
“No, Dennis Kiper, my cousin, came in,” Mel Kiper said, according to USA TODAY. “He’s a professional. I wanted it short. I said, ‘Do whatever it takes to get it so David Lloyd would not have an issue with it.’ And, hey, 35 years at ESPN, David, time has come where you can finally see my ears.”
Viewers reacted to Kiper’s new look with astonishment.
The sight of Kiper’s ears was so shocking, many viewers received his first in-season NFL Mock Draft as an afterthought.
And we can’t fault them for that.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NCAA Football
