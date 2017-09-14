ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Finally Gets Haircut; Internet Freaks Out

Mel Kiper Jr.’s new look has hit some like a left hook.

The ESPN football analyst stunned viewers when he debuted his new haircut Thursday on “SportsCenter.” Kiper’s signature look, with his overgrown hair covering his ears, spanned three-plus decades, but a visit from a family member changed everything.

“No, Dennis Kiper, my cousin, came in,” Mel Kiper said, according to USA TODAY. “He’s a professional. I wanted it short. I said, ‘Do whatever it takes to get it so David Lloyd would not have an issue with it.’ And, hey, 35 years at ESPN, David, time has come where you can finally see my ears.”

Mel Kiper got a haircut pic.twitter.com/a6cI0spJ1T — Zachary Pletchan (@zdp5000) September 14, 2017

After 35 years Mel Kiper changed his hair. I don't even know what's real anymore. pic.twitter.com/El9G0NVeIN — DieHards (@DieHards) September 14, 2017

Viewers reacted to Kiper’s new look with astonishment.

#poll Should Mel Kiper be fired for changing his hair? -Garemy — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) September 14, 2017

Stop what you're doing. Mel Kiper has new hair. The world is ending. pic.twitter.com/mESsV7Cg5o — Drew (@_Drewish_) September 14, 2017

Mel kiper new hair style with the side part? My life as i knew it is over pic.twitter.com/jlSLgeDVFl — WNY watercooler (@WNYwatercooler) September 14, 2017

Now it’s time to panic https://t.co/WuVLhBzQkH — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 14, 2017

Hurricanes, Earthquakes, Mel Kiper's new haircut.. the world is ending. — José DeLeón (@HeauxZayDee) September 14, 2017

Wait….. Mel Kiper changed his hair style? Is nothing sacred anymore??? — Chris Schueller (@schuec) September 14, 2017

The sight of Kiper’s ears was so shocking, many viewers received his first in-season NFL Mock Draft as an afterthought.

And we can’t fault them for that.

