Ex-NFL QB Johnny Manziel Reportedly ‘Might Sign With CFL Team Soon’

Johnny Manziel hasn’t played professional football since 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, but that soon could change.

Manziel, whose rise and fall from grace has been well-documented, worked out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League back in August — and he reportedly didn’t impress. But the dual-threat quarterback still could sign with a CFL team, and it might not be long before he does, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman.

Hearing Johnny Manziel might sign on with a CFL team soon. I hope so. Would be fun to see him play football again. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) September 12, 2017

While Manziel returning to the NFL certainly seems like a longshot, his safest path back to the league likely runs through the CFL.

Only Johnny Football knows if his off-field issues are truly behind him. But at just 24-years-old, the talent that once made him such a tantalizing prospect likely hasn’t gone anywhere.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images