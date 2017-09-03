F1 Monza Live Stream: Watch 2017 F1 Italian GP Online

Formula One is heading from one high-speed circuit to another, as the series gets set for the 2017 Italian Grand Prix.

Scuderia Ferrari will try to pull out a win in front of the Italian tifosi for the first time in seven years, and it looks more than capable of doing so.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel arrives at Autodromo Nazionale Monza holding the championship lead, and will have plenty of confidence going into the race. Although the German finished behind Lewis Hamilton in the Belgian Grand Prix, he had the faster car throughout the contest.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Italian Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Scuderia Ferrari