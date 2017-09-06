Former NFL Star Terrell Owens To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Get your popcorn ready, Terrell Owens fans.

The legendary NFL wide receiver will compete on the 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” he revealed during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. Owens’ dancing partner will be Cheryl Burke, who will be participating in her 20th season of “DWTS”

“I’m hoping to put up some big numbers with this lovely lady right here,” Owens said on “GMA.”

The 43-year-old shared a photo of him and Burke in an Instagram post Tuesday.

This just happened…👀🕺🏾💃🏻#DWTS A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Owens has never lacked confidence, but he’s aware of how challenging “Dancing With the Stars” can be. In preparation for the show, he spoke with former NFL wideout chad Johnson, who worked with Burke during the 10th season of “DTWS,” back when he was known as “Chad Ochocinco.”

“He said it’s going to be a lot of work but I expect nothing different,” Owens said of his conversation with Johnson. “This is going to be a challenge for me, definitely. (It’s) definitely not in my wheelhouse. I danced as a little kid but this is nothing like what I’m going to expect, I’m sure.”

Owens isn’t the only well-known athlete who will appear on this season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, paralympic swimming gold medalist Victoria Arlen and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella also will join the cast, according to ESPN.