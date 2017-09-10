Georgia Wide Receiver Makes Mind-Blowing One-Handed Catch Vs. Notre Dame

There haven’t been too many highlights in the four late college football matchups between ranked teams. Well, that was until Terry Godwin’s unbelievable catch for No. 15 Georgia.
The Bulldogs are in Indiana, along with seemingly the entire state of Georgia, to face No. 24 Notre Dame on Saturday, and the top highlight no doubt goes to Godwin with his incredible one-handed 5-yard touchdown catch.
Let’s take a few more looks at that incredible grab.
Unbelievable.
Notre Dame and Georgia are locked in a close one, 10-10, with six minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
