Penn State Head Coach Throws Major Shade At Pitt After Convincing Win

Penn State head coach James Franklin didn’t mince words after his team’s 33-14 home victory over Pitt on Saturday.
Last year, Pitt upset Pitt, 42-39, in the first game between the two Pennsylvania school’s in 16 years. And although Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi referred to the game as “gigantic,” Penn State largely downplayed the matchup. Narduzzi has continued to hyped up the in-state rivalry in the leadup to the rematch.
Well, Franklin clearly has paid attention to Pitt’s enthusiasm, as he threw some decent shade at the Panthers after the Nittany Lions’ triumph in Happy Valley.
Poor Akron. Poor, poor Akron.
The irony is that although Penn State refuses to acknowledge a rivalry between the two teams, comments like these only serve to fuel the fire.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP