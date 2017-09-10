U.S. Open Winner Sloane Stephens Has Amazing Reaction When Receiving Check

If you weren’t paying attention to Sloane Stephens’ incredible Summer of 2017, then you were missing out.

The American tennis star made her much-anticipated return at Wimbledon after an injury sidelined her for 11 months, and she quickly rose from being outside the top 900 in the world to U.S. Open champion with her dominant performance Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Stephens topped fellow American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0, to claim her first Grand Slam title.

With the win, Stephens earned $3.7 million, which she was handed following the match. And her reaction upon receiving the check was priceless.

The hilarious reactions from Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys when check time came #usopen pic.twitter.com/8nR0BD85fI — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) September 9, 2017

Stephens could be heard saying, “That’s a lot of money,” according to The Associated Press, via ESPN.com, and her friend, Keys, jokingly told her she’d “hold it for her.”

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images