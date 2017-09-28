Here’s How LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Celebrated First Cavs Practice Together

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade seem happy as clams.

The two NBA superstars (and best buds) reunited this week when Wade signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James and Wade practiced together for the first time as Cavs teammates Wednesday, and they celebrated the occasion by sitting down for dinner and some wine.

DWade & LeBron after their first practice together in CLE… 🍷😂 (via mrdwyanewade/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/PKNwaTaHld — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 28, 2017

Wake up. Play basketball with your best friend. Drink wine.

These guys seriously are living the good life, especially with the Cavs again the favorites to reach the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference.

James and Wade, of course, spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, advancing to the NBA Finals each season and winning two championships.

