Here’s Kyrie Irving Wearing Celtics Jersey On New ‘NBA 2K18’ Cover

The blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics threw 2K Games a curveball, and the gaming publisher has responded.

When “NBA 2K18” releases Sept. 19, the cover will feature Irving in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform. The makers of the game promised the eventual release of a version with Irving wearing green and white on the cover, and now we know what that cover will look like.

See the updated version in the tweet below:

Introducing the NEW #NBA2K18 cover ft. @KyrieIrving in a Boston Celtics uniform, to be released at a later date! https://t.co/9fcRLMh02k pic.twitter.com/vmdFQkv1vh — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 7, 2017

And here’s the original cover:

Both covers are pretty sharp, but we’ll give the edge to the newer version.

Celtics fans have to wait a little longer to see the real Irving suit up in a C’s jersey, but 2K Games recently released footage of the digital “Uncle Drew” balling in his new Celts uniform, with Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett commentary to boot.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images