Heroic Cameraman Takes Matt Prater Field Goal Off Chest, Doesn’t Flinch

Being a sports photographer is not an easy gig, as capturing a perfect shot as a play develops is quite the challenge.

For one cameraman working the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game Sunday afternoon, focusing on the subject was paramount, so much so that he was willing to sacrifice his own body.

In the second quarter, Lions kicker Matt Prater lined up for a deep 58-year-old field goal. And not only did Prater convert on the long kick, he caught a cameraman right in the chest. Getting drilled by the pigskin had to have hurt, but you never would have been able to tell by the cameraman’s reaction.

Give this cameraman a raise pic.twitter.com/kShvylLBcm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 10, 2017

We imagined the cameraman drew praise from players and coaches on the sidelines for his toughness.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images