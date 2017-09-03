J.J. Watt Shares Photo Of Massive Warehouse Of Supplies For Harvey Victims

J.J. Watt single-handedly has been a huge part of the relief efforts in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Texans defensive end set up a YouCaring page for victims on Aug. 27, one day after the storm made landfall and brought death and destruction to Texas’ most populous city. People donated $1 million to Watt’s cause in a little over 24 hours, and as of Sunday, that total was over $18 million.

Watt shared photos Sunday of what he, his Texans teammates and plenty of volunteers would be distributing on their first day, and needless to say, $18 million can get you a lot of supplies.

This is what we'll be distributing today pic.twitter.com/YVyOC4jRaj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017

Watt said in a video message Saturday evening that they were able to fill nine(!) semi trucks with essentials for those who lost everything. Houstonians already love their football, but it’s safe to say Watt probably has some new fans thanks to his generosity.

