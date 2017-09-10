J.J. Watt Wears Texas-Themed Cleats, Has Fiery Intro Before Texans Game

J.J. Watt went all-in on Texas for the Houston Texans’ season opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watt, who thus has raised over $31 million to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, wore Texas-themed cleats for Sunday’s game against the Jags. And, prior to the game, the star defensive end was introduced to thunderous applause from the Houston crowd, and responded by emphatically waiving the Texas flag.

Here are Watts cleats for Sunday’s game:

And here’s his electrifying introduction:

A native of Waukesha, Wisc., Watt has achieved hero status in the Lone Star State.

Given all he’s done for Houston both on the field and off, it’s not hard to see why.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images