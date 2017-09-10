Jaguars Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Houston has been through a lot due to Hurricane Harvey, and current Hurricane Irma projections show it heading right for Florida over the next few days.

Two NFL teams from those communities, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, will play Sunday at NRG Stadium. Football seems so trivial with such destruction going on, but hopefully these two teams can provide temporary relief and bring a smile to their fans’ faces for a few hours Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how you can watch Jaguars vs. Texans online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Live Steam: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images