Jets Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets both had rather peculiar offseasons.

Each team saw a number of talented players find new homes. The Bills moved on from cornerback Stephon Gilmore, running Mike Gillislee and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, while the Jets cut ties with receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Fans will get to see New York’s and Buffalo’s new-look rosters when the teams meet for a Week 1 clash at New Era Field in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Division wins go a long way, so both AFC East squads surely will be hoping for a strong start to the 2017 season.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Bills online.

When: Sunday, Sep. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images