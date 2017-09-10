Kevin White Injury: Grim Update On Bears Wideout’s Injured Collarbone

Kevin White reportedly will have to wait even longer to deliver on his immense potential.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver, who missed all of 2016 with a stress fracture in his left shin, left Sunday’s game between with the bears and Atlanta Falcons with a collarbone injury. And, after the Falcons defeated the Bears 23-17, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the unfortunate extent of White’s injury.

The fear in Chicago is that WR Kevin White broke his collarbone and will require season-ending surgery, per… https://t.co/ouo3jKttyD — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 10, 2017

Ouch.

Here’s the play where White was injured:

Kevin White left with a wrist injury after this catch. Looks like he took a helmet to hand/wrist on the first hit before bouncing off #Bears pic.twitter.com/nUENiAeyKt — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 10, 2017

A No. 7 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, White has shown flashes when on the field. But as he faces his second consecutive season on the shelf, it’s safe to wonder whether he’ll ever become who the Bears and their fans hoped he would.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images