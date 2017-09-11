Lions Roast Stephen A. Smith For Mocking Matthew Stafford’s Huge Contract

Matthew Stafford didn’t get off to the best start in his first regular-season game of the 2017 NFL campaign.

The Detroit Lions quarterback, who signed a record-breaking five-year, $135 million contract extension a few weeks ago, had his first pass of the new season intercepted by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Justin Bethel, who returned the pick back for a touchdown.

And one boisterous sports pundit was quick let Stafford have it after the pick-six.

Oh Hell Naw! I don't want to see Matt Stafford throwing pick-6's. Not after becoming highest paid player in NFL. No Sir! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 10, 2017

Stafford rebounded in a big way, though, throwing for 292 yards with four touchdowns to help Detroit pick up a 35-23 Week 1 victory. The Lions didn’t forget Smith’s critical tweet, and mocked the ESPN analyst after Stafford’s impressive performance.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Twitter world had Detroit’s back and added onto the roast of Stephen A.

It’s safe to say Stafford made the Lions and fantasy football owners very happy Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images