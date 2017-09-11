NFL Rumors: Cardinals Claiming D.J. Foster Off Patriots’ Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals have brought in a New England Patriots running back to fill the void left by David Johnson’s injury. And no, we’re not talking about Dion Lewis.

One day after Johnson suffered a dislocated wrist that could sideline him for weeks, the Cardinals signed second-year pro D.J. Foster off the Patriots’ practice squad, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

#AZCardinals are making a RB move. Source says they are signing #Patriots RB DJ Foster off NE’s practice squad. #ASU product is flying now 🛫 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2017

Foster, who played his college ball at Arizona State, was on the Patriots’ 53-man roster for almost all of last season but spent the majority of that time as a healthy scratch, appearing in just three games. He drew interest from the Cardinals and Houston Texans before signing with New England as an undrafted free agent, per Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong 2017 preseason — he ranked second in the NFL in all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns — but was released on cutdown day and landed on the Patriots’ practice squad after passing unclaimed through waivers.

Following Johnson’s injury, there was some speculation the Cardinals might attempt to trade for Lewis, who played just six offensive snaps in New England’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots are tremendously deep at running back with Lewis, Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, James White and special teamer Brandon Bolden all on the active roster.

In Arizona, Foster will join a running back group that features Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington, Elijhaa Penny and the injured Johnson. Johnson is the NFL’s premier dual-threat back, ranking seventh in rushing yards last season (1,239) and first in receiving yards by a running back (879).

The Cardinals currently sit at 0-1 after losing to the Detroit Lions 35-23 on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images