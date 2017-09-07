Madison Keys’ U.S. Open Win Solidifies American Women’s Quarterfinal Sweep

American tennis fans are going to have a tough time choosing someone to root for in the women’s singles semifinals at the U.S. Open.

Madison Keys crushed the unranked Kaia Kanepi in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) Wednesday to complete a quarterfinals sweep for the remaining USA women. Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens won their quarterfinals matchups Tuesday, while CoCo Vandeweghe beat world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova earlier Wednesday.

It’s the first time four American women have competed in a women’s singles semifinals in a major tournament since it happened at Wimbledon in 1985. They’ll all square off at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday, with Williams facing Stephens at 7 p.m. ET and Vandeweghe taking on Keys at 8:15 p.m. ET. Williams is the highest ranked of the foursome at No. 9 and is the oldest at 37.

Team USA didn’t fare too well on the men’s side, however, as last remaining American man Sam Querrey lost to South African Kevin Anderson in his quarterfinals match Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images