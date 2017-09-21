NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Would Accept Trail Blazers Trade If Rockets, Knicks Can’t Strike Deal

Carmelo Anthony doesn’t seem eager to finish his career with the struggling New York Knicks.

The All-Star forward reportedly has wanted a trade to Houston for months, but the Knicks haven’t yet been able to work out a deal with the Rockets. Houston gave up a lot of its depth to trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul, and it doesn’t have much of value left to offer the Knicks.

Anthony might still be leaving New York, though. FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre reported Thursday that the Portland Trail Blazers are a team the veteran forward would waive his no-trade clause to join.

Carmelo Anthony's people are trying a Hail Mary attempt to get him to Houston (Knicks won't do it) … before he accepts a deal to Portland — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 21, 2017

Anthony is one of three NBA players (along with LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki) with a no-trade clause, so he has the power in this situation.

Portland wouldn’t be a bad place for ‘Melo. The Trail Blazers have a superstar point guard in Damian Lillard and another star guard in CJ McCollum. They aren’t an elite team but should be a lock for the playoffs. McCollum even said in July that if the Blazers acquired Anthony, they’d immediately be a top three team in the Western Conference.

Anthony is signed through the 2018-19 season, but he could become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he uses the early-termination clause in his contract.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images