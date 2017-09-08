NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas’ Hip Injury Worse Than Just A Torn Labrum

It turns out the Cleveland Cavaliers might have been on to something with regards to Isaiah Thomas’ hip.

The trade that sent Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cavs in exchange for Kyrie Irving was put on hold until the Boston Celtics threw in a second-rounder in 2020 because of something they saw in Thomas’ hip. It was a well-known fact that Thomas had been nursing the injury for a while and still was in the rehab process leading up to the trade, so plenty of people were baffled as to why it only became an issue once the 28-year-old went to Cleveland.

And according to The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, it’s because Thomas’ injury could be worse than a labrum tear, which was the original diagnosis.

“One source with direct knowledge of Thomas’ hip condition told The Athletic last week that he is dealing with more than just a tear,” Lloyd wrote Thursday. “Some of those secondary issues in the hip he has played with for years now, such as a loss of cartilage and some arthritis, are complicating his healing process.

“‘No one has any idea how quickly this will heal or if it even will heal at all,’ the source said. ‘It’s hard to predict.'”

Lloyd wrote that it’s “unsettling” that Thomas has been limited for four months to treatment and weight room activities without any update from the Cavs. All we know so far is that the point guard won’t need surgery, but even that seems as though it could change.

Either way, it’s safe to say that the Celtics are happy they have Irving at point guard now, as he’ll be ready to go on Opening Night, barring any sort of freak incident.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images