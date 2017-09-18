NFL Rumors: Chiefs Expected To Listen To Alex Smith Trade Offers After Season

Alex Smith has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, but the team might be preparing to move on from the veteran quarterback .

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources, that the Chiefs are expected to listen to trade offers for Smith after the 2017 NFL season.

Writing on the wall signaling Smith’s departure from KC began in late April. The Chiefs traded up to the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft to select Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes, who conceivably is Kansas City’s quarterback of the future.

It’s interesting Schefter’s report comes at this point in the season, especially considering how strong of a start Smith is off to. The 33-year-old torched the New England Patriots in the regular-season opener, completing 28 of his 35 pass attempts for 368 yards with four touchdowns. Smith followed that up with with a respectable performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, completing 21 of 28 pass attempts for 251 yards and a score.

Smith hasn’t exactly been a highlight-reel fixture of the course of his career, but he’s a proven QB who makes minimal mistakes. So if the Chiefs do end up dealing him, his next team will be lucky to have him.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images