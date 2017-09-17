Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Hilariously Dances On Sideline During Jets Game

Marshawn Lynch clearly is loving life as an Oakland Raider.

During the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 45-20 blowout of the New York Jets on Sunday, Lynch could be seen going absolutely bananas on the sideline, much to the delight of the home crowd. Watch the hysterical moment in the video below:

Marshawn Lynch is the greatest pic.twitter.com/iCLodp7qus — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

Talk about turning up.

Here’s a longer look at Lynch’s sideline shenanigans:

Marshawn is turnt up 💃🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/6IOX7ZCC4u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2017

The often-hilarious running back has been a hit in Oakland, and not just for his carefree personality.

Lynch has picked up right where he left off when he retired as a Seattle Seahawk in 2016. He rushed for 45 yards on 12 carries against the Jets, including his first touchdown as a Raider.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images