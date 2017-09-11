NFL Rumors: Jaguars’ Allen Robinson Out For 2017 Season With Torn ACL

UPDATE (8:36 p.m. ET): The Jacksonville Jaguars’ fear has been confirmed. Star wide receiver Allen Robinson has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2017 season.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Jaguars notched an impressive 29-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the excitement of their road victory was matched with tough injury news.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson went down with a knee injury on the third play of the game and wasn’t able to return to the contest. And according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are fearing the worst for the star wideout.
Injuries are tough regardless, but the knee ailment comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Robinson. The fourth-year wideout is in the final year of his rookie contract, and greatly could have benefited from a strong 2017 campaign.
For the Jaguars, they, fortunately, have a solid receiver depth chart which includes the likes of Marqise Lee, Arrelious Benn and Allen Hours, as well as tight end Marcedes Lewis. But still, quarterback Blake Bortles’ quest to rebound from a poor 2016 season will be made that much more difficult without his favorite target.
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images
