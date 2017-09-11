NFL Rumors: Jaguars’ Allen Robinson Out For 2017 Season With Torn ACL

UPDATE (8:36 p.m. ET): The Jacksonville Jaguars’ fear has been confirmed. Star wide receiver Allen Robinson has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2017 season.

OFFICIAL: WR Allen Robinson has sustained a left knee ACL injury. — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) September 11, 2017

The #Jaguars make it official: WR Allen Robinson has torn his ACL. He's out for the season. Awful. In a contract year, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Jaguars notched an impressive 29-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the excitement of their road victory was matched with tough injury news.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson went down with a knee injury on the third play of the game and wasn’t able to return to the contest. And according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are fearing the worst for the star wideout.

Sources: #Jaguars star WR Allen Robinson is feared to have torn his ACL, based on initial tests. He'll have an MRI tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

Injuries are tough regardless, but the knee ailment comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Robinson. The fourth-year wideout is in the final year of his rookie contract, and greatly could have benefited from a strong 2017 campaign.

For the Jaguars, they, fortunately, have a solid receiver depth chart which includes the likes of Marqise Lee, Arrelious Benn and Allen Hours, as well as tight end Marcedes Lewis. But still, quarterback Blake Bortles’ quest to rebound from a poor 2016 season will be made that much more difficult without his favorite target.

