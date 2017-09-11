Chuck Pagano Forgot Which Team Destroyed Colts In Ugly Week 1 Loss

Chuck Pagano didn’t pull punches after the Indianapolis Colts’ dreadful performance on Sunday.

The Colts head coach bluntly said that his team “got their asses kicked” and gave all the credit to the San Francisco 49ers. The only problem is, Indianapolis played the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Check out Pagano’s mindless gaffe in the video below.

Chuck Pagano says the Colts got their ass kicked by the 49ers… they played the Rams pic.twitter.com/fX89OhdRiB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 10, 2017

While Pagano obviously had a slip of the tongue, he’s correct in giving credit to the opponent. The Rams were impressive Sunday, especially on defense, and cruised to a 46-9 rout at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It won’t be too long before the Colts and 49ers actually square off, as the two teams will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 5 on Oct. 8.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images