NFL Rumors: Patriots Acquire Cassius Marsh From Seahawks Via Trade

The New England Patriots reportedly have made trades with the Seattle Seahawks in consecutive days.

The Patriots acquired defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Seahawks via trade, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday. The Patriots traded cornerback Justin Coleman to the Seahawks for a 2018 seventh-round pick Friday. The Patriots sent that 2018 seventh-round pick back to the Seahawks, plus a fifth-round selection, for Marsh, Schefter reported. Marsh is a free agent after the season.

The Patriots needed defensive end help after Rob Ninkovich retired, rookie Derek Rivers tore his ACL and veteran Kony Ealy was released.

Marsh, a 2014 fourth-round pick, recorded three sacks in 16 games with the Seahawks in 2016. He has 55 career tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble in three seasons. Marsh, who’s 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, also was a core special-teamer with the Seahawks.

Marsh joins Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise on the Patriots’ shallow defensive end depth chart. Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler and linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Shea McClellin, Kyle Van Noy and Harvey Langi also can play on the edge.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images