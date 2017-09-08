NFL Rumors: Patriots Working Out Wide Receivers After Week 1 Loss

The New England Patriots reportedly are on the hunt for a wide receiver after seeing Danny Amendola go down with a concussion Thursday night.

The Patriots are working out wide receiver Jordan Payton, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots also will work out wide receiver Marquess Wilson on Friday, a source told the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Payton was selected in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of UCLA. He was waived Sept. 2 and wasn’t claimed or added to a practice squad. The Patriots might need another wide receiver on their 53-man roster if Amendola can’t play next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Payton caught one pass for 3 yards with the Browns last season. He caught one 45-yard touchdown in the 2017 preseason.

Wilson was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington State. He spent time with the New York Jets this summer.

Wilson has 56 career receptions for 777 yards with three touchdowns in four seasons.

Payton and Wilson don’t appear to have any punt return experience, which could be another need on the Patriots’ roster, whether Amendola can play next week or not. Amendola appeared to suffer his concussion on a punt return. It would be the third consecutive season Amendola has suffered an injury on a punt return. With Julian Edelman out for the season with a torn ACL and Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve, the Patriots need Amendola to stay healthy as their No. 3 wide receiver.

