Skip Bayless Couldn’t Be Any More Shocked By Patriots’ Loss To Chiefs

Skip Bayless is having a hard time wrapping his head around the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs entered the Week 1 clash as huge underdogs but pulled off a 42-27 upset win, leaving the Patriots to fix several areas before their Week 2 showdown with the New Orleans Saints and Bayless to declare New England’s loss to be almost as surprising as the team’s amazing Super Bowl LI comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons back in February.

“What I witnessed (Thursday night) via TV was as shocking as just about anything I’ve ever witnessed in all my years of covering the National Football League — going back into the mid 1970s,” Bayless said Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “It was almost as stunning as what I witnessed in the fourth quarter and overtime of the past Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, because in the fourth quarter (Thursday night), the New England Patriots turned into the Super Bowl Falcons.”

Bayless’ astonishment with Thursday’s result stems from the Patriots being outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter at home, where New England previously owned a 105-0 record when entering the fourth quarter with a lead under quarterback Tom Brady.

Crazy? Yes. As shocking as the Patriots overcoming a 28-3 second-half deficit on the NFL’s biggest stage? Eh, we’re not so sure about that.

