Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates By Peeing Like Dog, Raising Fist After TD Catches

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. Just ask Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants star wide receiver made an absolutely ridiculous touchdown catch Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

WATCH: @OBJ_3 put the Giants on the board with a TD catch from Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/I7dypEbA26 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 24, 2017

But after the spectacular grab, Beckham raised eyebrows and drew a flag when he celebrated with the old “pee like a dog” stance.

Odell Beckham Jr unsportsmanlike conduct pic.twitter.com/UAYZ2k3HIb — 3030 (@jose3030) September 24, 2017

But don’t worry, the electric wide receiver made up for it with another outstanding touchdown grab later in the game.

ODELL BECKHAM JR ARE YOU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/EeiGpEvCI6 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 24, 2017

And his second celebration was much more apropos for a Sunday in which countless players and teams protested in the wake of President Donald Trump divisive comments Friday night.

Here's the moment @OBJ_3 raised a fist after scoring his second TD of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oriRLMnrhH — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 24, 2017

Never change, OBJ.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images