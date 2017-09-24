Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates By Peeing Like Dog, Raising Fist After TD Catches

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. Just ask Odell Beckham Jr.
The New York Giants star wide receiver made an absolutely ridiculous touchdown catch Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
But after the spectacular grab, Beckham raised eyebrows and drew a flag when he celebrated with the old “pee like a dog” stance.
But don’t worry, the electric wide receiver made up for it with another outstanding touchdown grab later in the game.
And his second celebration was much more apropos for a Sunday in which countless players and teams protested in the wake of President Donald Trump divisive comments Friday night.
Never change, OBJ.
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images
