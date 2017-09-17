Packers Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

NBC’s Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” broadcast features a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Green Bay Packers.

It’s the Falcons’ first regular-season game in their new stadium, and both teams enter this matchup 1-0. The Falcons earned a Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Falcons online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images