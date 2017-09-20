Patriots Undrafted Rookie Tight End Among Practice Players Of The Week

Jacob Hollister has just one catch for 5 yards through two weeks of the 2017 NFL season, but he’s already making an impact on the New England Patriots.

The Patriots undrafted rookie tight end was among three practice players of the week following New England’s 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Safety Nate Ebner, who missed Sunday’s game with an injury, and practice squad defensive end Geneo Grissom also earned the honors.

It’s possible Hollister imitated Saints tight end Coby Fleener during the practice week. Fleener caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

Hollister played 16 snaps Sunday as the Patriots’ third tight end. The Patriots got shallow with pass catchers after tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Rex Burkhead and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett suffered injuries.

Hollister could take on a bigger role in Week 3 against the Houston Texans if some of those players can’t go Sunday against the Houston Texans.

