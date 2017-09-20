NFL Rumors: Jay Z Declines To Perform At Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

The NFL doesn’t have an act for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show just yet, but they reportedly already received a “no.”

Jay Z declined a request to perform at Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, The Source reported Tuesday. The rapper currently is on tour performing his newest album, “4:44,” but the final leg is set for Dec. 21. This comes a year after singer Adele said she turned down the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The NFL didn’t have much of a comment in an email to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

Though it’s never been confirmed, the rumors are that the NFL has been asking artists to pay to perform at the Super Bowl for at least that past few seasons. If that’s the case, it’s not surprising at all that the league reportedly keeps getting rejected.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images