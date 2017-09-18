Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Doug Fister Starts In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Boston will give the ball to Doug Fister, who’s looking to bounce back after his last start against the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander only lasted four innings after allowing six runs on six hits with a walk. Fister did fare pretty well in his last outing against the Orioles, though. Although he took the loss, he tossed seven innings in which he allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Fister will be opposed by Orioles starter Dylan Bundy, who will try to notch his first win since Aug. 29. The 24-year-old has made three starts against Boston this season, owning a 1-2 record against the Sox despite allowing three runs or less in each outing.

Boston’s lineup will have its usual look, with one exception: Christian Vazquez will take on the designated hitter duties while Sandy Leon does the catching for Fister. Mookie Betts also will start despite leaving Sunday’s game with a nagging thumb injury.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

RED SOX (85-64)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Doug Fister, RHP (5-8, 4.40 ERA)

ORIOLES (73-77)

Tim Beckham, SS

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Welington Castillo, C

Pedro Alvarez, DH

Austin Hays, RF

Dylan Bundy, RHP (13-9, 4.03 ERA)

