Sean Payton Made A ‘Fatal Mistake’ Against Patriots, Says Skip Bayless

Tom Brady appeared to have a chip on his shoulder Sunday as the New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 36-20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs might have served as a motivating factor in Week 2, but Saints head coach Sean Payton also added some extra fuel to Brady’s fire right before kickoff, according to Skip Bayless.

Bayless explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he believes Payton made a “fatal mistake” by deferring to the second half after winning the coin toss Sunday, as it sent a critical message that Brady and the Patriots’ offense evidently took the heart.

"Sean Payton made the fatal mistake of making Tom Brady mad before kickoff… This was Tom Brady at his greatest." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/oU00weUVn0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 18, 2017

The Patriots, of course, marched right down the field on their opening drive, with Brady finding Rex Burkhead for a 19-yard touchdown strike. It set the tempo, as Brady had a huge first half and New England cruised to a convincing victory.

In other words, don’t make Brady angry.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images