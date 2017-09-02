Spain Vs. Italy Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

European soccer royals are set to battle for the right to march to Moscow.

Spain will host Italy on Saturday in Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game. The teams are tied atop UEFA’s Group G with four games remaining, and the winner of this contest will have a clear advantage in the race to claim the sole automatic qualification spot on offer.

Spain 🇪🇸 v Italy 🇮🇹 could be intense tonight. Only the group winner automatically qualifies for a World Cup spot. Live on @ITV4 from 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/bS15MesH4B — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) September 2, 2017

Italy will attempt to the unprecedented: Beat Spain on the road in World Cup qualifying.

0 – Spain 🇪🇸 have not lost any of their 55 World Cup qualifiers at home, winning 46 and drawing nine. Fortification. pic.twitter.com/vixEADebFf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 2, 2017

Italy will be without defensive lynchpin Giorgio Chiellini, who will miss the game due to injury. Daniele Rugani is expected to line up alongside Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci on Italy’s back line.

Spain welcomes striker David Villa back into the fold after his three-year retirement from international soccer.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. Italy online.

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer Match Pass

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images