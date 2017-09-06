Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Gets Into Heated Twitter War With Stephen A. Smith

Le’Veon Bell has had it with Stephen A. Smith.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star running back recently signed his $12.1 million franchise tender. But he also found time to watch Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, as Smith and co-commentator Max Kellerman debated how good Bell has to be this season after holding out for the entire NFL preseason over a contract dispute.

Smith said that Bell doesn’t need to be the best back in the league, but rather just “the ideal decoy.”

And the star back responded on Twitter.

lol it's crazy how much of a hater youu are @stephenasmith — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 5, 2017

Smith fired back during a commercial break.

Will you stop with your sensitive nonsense. I said you DESERVE your money, and that your big time. WTH do you want? A damn pedicure😀 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 5, 2017

The outspoken commentator also discussed Bell’s tweet on air.

That’s when Bell took one final shot at Smith.

lol I should've just never tweeted youu…it's a waste of time cuz youu don't even realize what u be sayin, just up there speaking non sense — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 5, 2017

Personally, we aren’t sure what Bell was upset about. As far as Smith’s patented hot takes go, this one was pretty luke warm.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t For The Win