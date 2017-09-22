Tedy Bruschi Has Concerns About Own Health After Aaron Hernandez CTE Diagnosis

Tedy Bruschi, like many around the NFL, is concerned about the findings of the research performed on Aaron Hernandez’s brain.

Jose Baez, Hernandez’s lawyer, and Boston University’s CTE Center announced Thurday that the former New England Patriots tight end was dealing with “severe” CTE when he committed suicide in prison earlier this year. And Bruschi, during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday, admitted that Hernandez’s diagnosis has him worrying about his own health.

Watch the former Patriots linebacker explain in the video below:

Tedy Bruschi reacts to Aaron Hernandez’s CTE diagnosis and has concerns about his own health from playing football. https://t.co/AGrVGHlJID pic.twitter.com/QsBM3OFJnh — First Take (@FirstTake) September 22, 2017

Bruschi’s concerns are justified, and not just because of Hernandez’s brain.

Given everything we’ve learned in recent years about how contact sports, like football, can negatively affect the brain, players should monitor their cognitive performance closely. And Bruschi, though not necessarily connected, has a history with brain troubles, as he suffered a mild stroke in 2005.

