Tennessee Vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The first week of the college football season has been exciting, to say the least. But fans still have one more high-profile matchup to look forward to Monday night.
The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers will battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second part of the Chik-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Both teams are coming off 9-4 campaigns in 2016, but have different feelings about the result.
Tennessee started off last season with five consecutive wins before dropping three straight and losing to Vanderbilt for the third time in five seasons, leaving coach Butch Jones on a relatively warm seat.
Georgia Tech, on the other hand, rebounded from a dismal 2015 season by notching wins over rival Georgia, Atlantic Coast Conference power Virginia Tech and a bowl win over Kentucky.
This game should be an exciting finish to Week 1, and here’s how you can watch online.
When: Monday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images
